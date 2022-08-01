Kevin Van Veen lauds Motherwell interim management team for restoring positivity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Van Veen lauds Motherwell interim management team for restoring positivity

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 10.32pm
Kevin Van Veen helped Motherwell bounce back (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Van Veen praised Motherwell’s interim management team for restoring some positivity after a difficult week.

Academy director Steven Hammell was brought in as caretaker boss with the help of under-18s coach Brian Kerr after the departure of Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti.

Alexander left the club on the back of Motherwell’s 2-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and the Steelmen bounced back with a 1-0 win against St Mirren in their cinch Premiership opener on Sunday.

Van Veen’s penalty was enough to seal the points in Paisley although the Dutchman was quick to praise the major contribution of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Alexander’s departure was a particular blow to Van Veen, who worked under the former Scotland man at Scunthorpe and who signed a contract extension days earlier.

“It was tough,” the 31-year-old said. “It is never good to see someone lose their job. It was tough for everybody.

“I got on really well with him and have worked with him for years. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and the assistant manager (Chris Lucketti).

“It’s part and parcel of football, it wasn’t nice to see and obviously everybody is hurt by it but on the other hand you need to be professional and move on because of the game – if we all started sulking then we lose on Sunday.

“We just need to move on, take it on the chin and then try to forget about it and do our best for the club.”

Motherwell had to dig deep to hold on for their fourth league win of 2022, especially after Ricki Lamie’s red card, but there were some brief signs of confidence returning to some of their passing play.

Van Veen said: “Hammy and Kerrzo came in and wanted to do a certain thing and it worked at certain times.

“They brought positivity into the room straight away and there was belief straight away as you could see as sometimes we played quite well.

“There are still improvements to make but I’m just very happy we got the three points because if we didn’t then we need to look to next week and the negativity will continue.

“This is a very positive moment for the club, for the fans and us as players. That was very important.

“I have to say we could still play better, there is still a lot to improve, but this is the response that we looked for: 1-0 win, three points, it’s a very good start.”

