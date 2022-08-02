Football rumours: Manchester United look to shed six defenders in rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United look to shed six defenders in rebuild

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 7.12am
Phil Jones could leave Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Jones could leave Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United are weighing up which six defenders to sell before the end of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail reports. It is reported that Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Alex Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones could face the axe.

Chelsea have offered 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill to Brighton as part of a player-plus-cash deal for 24-year-old left-back Marc Cucurella, according to the Daily Standard. The latter’s move to Manchester City reportedly collapsed over the weekend, giving Chelsea a shot.

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to join Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

The Guardian writes that Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to join Fulham. The clubs agreed on an £8m deal and personal terms for the 30-year-old.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is close to joining Nice in France, according to the Daily Mail. If a medical scheduled for this week goes well it will end the 35-year-old’s 11-year stay at Leicester, where he is currently captain.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Timo Werner
Timo Werner could leave Chelsea (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Timo Werner: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports RB Leipzig are leading the race to sign the 26-year-old Chelsea forward.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Sky Sports writes the Blues are in talks with Napoli over a loan deal for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier