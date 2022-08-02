Rangers to face Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they reach Champions League play-offs By Press Association August 2 2022, 12.00pm Rangers have discovered their potential play-off opponents (Andrew [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rangers will face Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they get into the Champions League play-offs. The draw for the final qualifier took place hours before Rangers start their qualification campaign against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. The Europa League runners-up are due to be at home in the first leg on August 16-17 if they reach the play-offs. Rangers will go straight into the Europa League group phase if they lose against the Belgian side, and would also do the same if they fall at the play-off stage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close