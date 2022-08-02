Hearts to face Linfield or FC Zurich in Europa League play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts to face Linfield or FC Zurich in Europa League play-offs

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.56pm Updated: August 2 2022, 1.22pm
Robbie Neilson’s side will head to Belfast or Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts will face Linfield or Swiss champions FC Zurich in the Europa League play-offs.

Robbie Neilson’s side are due to travel for the first leg on August 18 before the second leg at Tynecastle seven days later.

The Scottish Cup runners-up are guaranteed group-stage football with the losers of their play-off dropping into the Europa Conference League.

Linfield host the Swiss side on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson welcomed the draw.

“It’s a good draw for us,” he said on a club video. “One or the other would be great.

“It’s where we want the club to be. We want to get in the Europa League. It’s a great opportunity for us against one of these teams.

“We fancy ourselves to go and win that game and if we do that then it would be brilliant for the club.”

David Healy’s side have had contrasting fortunes in Europe this season, overcoming The New Saints in their Champions League opener with the help of a stoppage-time equaliser in Belfast and an extra-time winner.

They then shocked Bodo/Glimt, Celtic’s conquerors in the Europa Conference League last season, with a 1-0 victory at Windsor Park before being thrashed 8-0 in Norway following an early red card for Kirk Millar.

The Irish League champions feature on-loan St Johnstone forward Eetu Vertainen in their squad along with several other players who have featured in Scottish football including Ben Hall, Conor Pepper and Daniel Finlayson.

Zurich dropped out of the Champions League qualifiers following a 5-4 aggregate defeat by Qarabag.

They are managed by Franco Foda, who recently went head to head with Scotland boss Steve Clarke on several occasions as head coach of Austria.

They this week signed former Hearts forward Donis Avdijaj on a three-year deal.

Avdijaj joined Hearts in January 2020 under Daniel Stendel and said: “I can say I have had a crazy career until now, but I can say I have learned a lot, I know a lot of mentalities and there is no country, no city in the world where I don’t score. I score everywhere and also here. I hope I can show this to the people.”

He failed to score in three appearances before the pandemic struck and has since played in the Netherlands, Cyprus and Austria before his most recent move.

Shamrock Rovers will take on Qarabag or Ferencvaros if they can get past Shkupi.

