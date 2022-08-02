West Ham to play Viborg or B36 Torshavn in Europa Conference League play-offs By Press Association August 2 2022, 1.38pm David Moyes’s side finished seventh last season (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Ham will face either Danish club Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the play-off qualifying round for a place in the Europa Conference League. David Moyes’ side will be at home in the first leg on August 18, and face a trip to either Denmark or the Faroes for the second leg seven days later. Viborg and B36 face each other over two legs this Wednesday and in a week’s time, with the winner taking on the Hammers. We will play Viborg FF or B36 Tórshavn in the Conference League play-off round.#UECL pic.twitter.com/mVq2AkaFjm— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 2, 2022 Should they triumph over the two-legged play-off, West Ham would qualify for the group stage, which will be drawn on Friday, August 26 and begin on September 8. West Ham, who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, qualified for Europe’s third-tier competition by finishing seventh in the Premier League. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee United to play Riga or Gil Vicente if they advance in Europe Dundee United discover potential Europa Conference League play-off opponents – if they overcome AZ Alkmaar Hearts to face Linfield or FC Zurich in Europa League play-offs Dundee United’s potential European opponents revealed if Tangerines stun AZ Alkmaar