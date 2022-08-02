West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku signs for Turkish side Besiktas on loan By Press Association August 2 2022, 3.32pm Arthur Masuaku has left West Ham (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku has joined Turkish side Besiktas. The DR Congo international has agreed an initial season-long loan with a view to making the transfer permanent next summer. Masuaku, 28, made 129 appearances across six seasons with the Hammers, scoring two goals, since arriving from Greek side Olympiacos in August 2016. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier West Ham to play Viborg or B36 Torshavn in Europa Conference League play-offs Gianluca Scamacca believes West Ham is perfect fit after move from Sassuolo Gianluca Scamacca undergoes medical ahead of West Ham move Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract