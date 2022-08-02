Dundee United to play Riga or Gil Vicente if they advance in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United to play Riga or Gil Vicente if they advance in Europe

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 3.34pm
Jack Ross and his Dundee United side know their potential opponents (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United will face Latvian side Riga or Gil Vicente of Portugal if they reach the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Jack Ross’s United side face AZ Alkmaar in the third qualifying round first leg at Tannadice on Thursday.

The play-off first leg would also be at Tannadice on August 18.

Vicente finished fifth in the Portuguese league last season to qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.

They have a 12,500 capacity stadium based in Barcelos, which is in the Braga district of northern Portugal.

Riga have won all four of their European games this season, against Derry City and Slovakian side Ruzomberok.

Meanwhile, United have brought Luigi Capuano back to Tannadice as their new chief executive.

Capuano was United’s operations director last year before a brief spell with the Scottish Professional Football League.

Capuano, who has also worked for the Scottish Football Association and UEFA, will be responsible for “all non-football parts of the club”.

“Luigi has extensive experience in football at both domestic and international level,” chairman Mark Ogren told the club’s official website.

“He has valuable previous knowledge of Dundee United from an operations perspective.

“He will bring day-to-day leadership to all non-football aspects of the club and ensure we continue on our upward trajectory off the park to complement success on it.”

Capuano said: “I left the club for a short period to join the SPFL as head of operations but the opportunity to return was one I could not say no to.

“My role as operations director at the club last season allowed me to implement a number of structural and operational changes leading to increased direction and productivity throughout the club.”

