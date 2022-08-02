‘Two girls living the dream’ – Keely Hodgkinson out to emulate friend Ella Toone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Two girls living the dream’ – Keely Hodgkinson out to emulate friend Ella Toone

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 4.36pm
England’s Keely Hodgkinson won her heat in Birmingham. (Isaac Parkin/PA)
England’s Keely Hodgkinson admits she is living the dream with football hero Ella Toone.

The 20-year-old, in action at the Commonwealth Games, has been inspired by her lifelong friend Toone’s stunning Euro 2022 success.

Toone scored a brilliant opener in England’s 2-1 extra-time win over Germany on Sunday to help the Lionesses win their first major tournament.

Ella Toone, left, scores England’s first goal of the Euro 2022 final at Wembley
It came after Hodgkinson won 800m silver at last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

The pair went to Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, having grown up together.

“We are just two young girls living their dreams,” said Hodgkinson, who reached Saturday’s 800m final at the Commonwealth Games following Tuesday’s heats.

“I was always referred to as the ‘mini Ella’ growing up at school. So we kept in touch from that and she was in Tokyo last year as well with the football.

“Ella did so well to score as well. I know she’s on cloud nine so big congrats to her, it’s good to see. We went to school together. She was two years older than me but somehow we just ended up getting on really well.

Keely Hodgkinson with her silver medal at the recent World Championships
“We did some cross countries – I always tended to beat her on the running, that was my forte, but she was naturally very good, she’s got a lot of talent.

“She used to play on our boys’ football team and she was smoking them, so there was absolutely no way she wasn’t going to make it. She’s very good.

“We were raised about four miles away from each other, so it’s putting our hometowns on the map and I know they are very proud of us.

“I thought it (Sunday) was absolutely amazing, I really enjoyed watching it. What that’s going to do for women’s football, women’s sport, I’ve seen all the little girls watching it and it’s really nice for them to see that because before they wouldn’t have had that.”

Hodgkinson is joined in Saturday’s final in Birmingham by England team-mate Alexandra Bell and Scotland’s Laura Muir.

She added: “It’s actually a very world-class field. I feel like the only people missing is probably the Americans and some of the Ethiopians. It’s not going to be easy but I hope I can come away with gold this time.”

