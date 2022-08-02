Dan Evans breezes past Kyle Edmund in all-British clash in Washington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Evans breezes past Kyle Edmund in all-British clash in Washington

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 7.06pm Updated: August 2 2022, 10.22pm
Dan Evans eased past fellow Briton Kyle Edmund to reach the third round at the Citi Open in Washington (John Walton/PA)
Dan Evans eased past fellow Briton Kyle Edmund to reach the third round at the Citi Open in Washington (John Walton/PA)

Dan Evans secured his place in the third round at the Citi Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow Briton Kyle Edmund.

The 32-year-old 16th seed made short work of dispensing with an opponent working his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off to win 6-1 6-2 in a little more than an hour in Washington.

He will now face either America’s Taylor Fritz or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round while Edmund reflects on his return to singles action after 20 months out following three knee operations.

Speaking on court afterwards, Evans said: “My focus was very good. I had a bit of a blip at the end, but I thought I didn’t do much wrong. He hit, I think, three winners.

“I’m just really happy to be going still. It’s always nice to start a new swing off with a win and it’s nice to be through to the third round.”

Evans took just 22 minutes to claim the first set for the loss of a single game as he capitalised on a series of errors by a rusty Edmund.

Dan Evans needed just 62 minutes to beat compatriot Kyle Edmund in Washington
Dan Evans needed just 62 minutes to beat compatriot Kyle Edmund in Washington (Adam Davy/PA)

He broke to 15 in the opening game and repeated the feat in the fifth and seventh, with unforced errors costing the former British number one dearly.

Edmund, 27, held serve with an ace to level the second set at 1-1, but again errors proved costly as Evans raced into a 4-1 lead with a near-faultless display.

He broke again to serve for the match as Edmund’s first serve deserted him, but was pegged back immediately after his opponent produced a fine forehand return and then an exquisite drop-shot to earn his chance.

However, the respite proved temporary with Evans clinching victory in 62 minutes at the second time of asking.

Jack Draper bowed out in Washington to top seed Andrey Rublev
Jack Draper bowed out in Washington to top seed Andrey Rublev (John Walton/PA)

Top seed Andrey Rublev eased through courtesy of a 6-4 6-2 win over Briton Jack Draper.

The 24-year-old had to remain patient in a tight first set as six break points came and went before he converted the seventh to take a 5-4 lead, and he duly obliged on serve to cement his advantage.

A forehand error from the 20-year-old handed Rublev a second-set break and a 2-1 lead and although he had to save two break points in the next game, he managed to see out a comfortable victory.

