Leah Williamson continues the Lionesses’ party – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Leah Williamson continued to revel in the Lionesses’ Euros victory.

Diogo Jota signed a new deal at Liverpool.

He's a lad from Portugal…🎶 pic.twitter.com/Z8o3AQvhEi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2022

Michael Owen was proud of his daughter after a runners-up finish in Love Island.

Ian Wright hailed Georgia Stanway, who replied to thank him for championing the Lionesses.

Georgia Stanway playing 65 min on a yellow card at 23 years old in front of 87k fans at Wembley in a European Championship final. Elite. @StanwayGeorgia ♥️ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 2, 2022

With us every step of the way. We can’t thank you enough! X — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 2, 2022

Antonio Conte was walking around London with his girls.

Aaron Ramsey joined Nice.

Cesc Fabregas headed for Italy.

Ci vediamo domani https://t.co/Vkmb6NpLtd — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 1, 2022

Lucas Digne was ready for the season.

Joe Gelhardt committed to Leeds.

Jordan Henderson unveiled his new book.

Commonwealth Games

Tom Dean reflected on a job well done.

Such an exciting start to my first Commonwealth Games – 5 medals from 5 races! 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈 Always so much fun racing with your mates and even better with such a great crowd 🔥 Two races left tomorrow to finish off! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hCaYrdOPgv — Tom Dean (@tomdean00) August 2, 2022

Cricket

Sir Geoffrey as modest as ever.

I was a handsome chap wasn’t I!? https://t.co/Jaq8w6U8x0 — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 2, 2022

Motor Racing

Happy anniversary to the Rosbergs.

I am so incredibly fortunate to call you my wife ♥️ Thanks for being the most amazing wifey and mom! Love you to the moon and back! #weddinganniversary pic.twitter.com/VwOv51tqCe — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) August 2, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor met a fan.

Boxing

AJ was in the gym.