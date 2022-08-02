Leah Williamson continues the Lionesses’ party – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 2 2022, 7.08pm Leah Williamson took the Euros party to Trafalgar Square (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2. Football Leah Williamson continued to revel in the Lionesses’ Euros victory. Diogo Jota signed a new deal at Liverpool. He's a lad from Portugal…🎶 pic.twitter.com/Z8o3AQvhEi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2022 ✍🤩 pic.twitter.com/FSvqyRxQOc— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2022 Michael Owen was proud of his daughter after a runners-up finish in Love Island. She’s done us proud. pic.twitter.com/6TTSspuYko— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 1, 2022 Ian Wright hailed Georgia Stanway, who replied to thank him for championing the Lionesses. Georgia Stanway playing 65 min on a yellow card at 23 years old in front of 87k fans at Wembley in a European Championship final. Elite. @StanwayGeorgia ♥️— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 2, 2022 With us every step of the way. We can’t thank you enough! X— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 2, 2022 Antonio Conte was walking around London with his girls. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Antonio Conte (@antonioconte) Aaron Ramsey joined Nice. Nouveau chapitre à @ogcnice Can’t wait to get started 🦅🔴⚫️Issa Nissa!!! #OGCNice pic.twitter.com/6X3byuA56g— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 1, 2022 🦅🦅🦅 #OGCNice https://t.co/V3HDQdD2fH— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 2, 2022 Cesc Fabregas headed for Italy. Ci vediamo domani https://t.co/Vkmb6NpLtd— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 1, 2022 Lucas Digne was ready for the season. 🦁💜💙 pic.twitter.com/t2vzmNjPxA— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) August 2, 2022 Joe Gelhardt committed to Leeds. Jordan Henderson unveiled his new book. Coming soon.. Pre-order now! 📕 https://t.co/fYOXGSyEwx pic.twitter.com/5zmrigClXT— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 2, 2022 Commonwealth Games Tom Dean reflected on a job well done. Such an exciting start to my first Commonwealth Games – 5 medals from 5 races! 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈Always so much fun racing with your mates and even better with such a great crowd 🔥Two races left tomorrow to finish off! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hCaYrdOPgv— Tom Dean (@tomdean00) August 2, 2022 Cricket Sir Geoffrey as modest as ever. I was a handsome chap wasn’t I!? https://t.co/Jaq8w6U8x0— Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 2, 2022 Motor Racing Happy anniversary to the Rosbergs. I am so incredibly fortunate to call you my wife ♥️ Thanks for being the most amazing wifey and mom! Love you to the moon and back! #weddinganniversary pic.twitter.com/VwOv51tqCe— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) August 2, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor met a fan. Boxing AJ was in the gym. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close