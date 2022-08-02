Edu impressed by Arsenal’s squad strength heading into new campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edu impressed by Arsenal’s squad strength heading into new campaign

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 8.38pm
Edu believes Arsenal are stronger than at any other point during his time at the club (Ian West/PA)
Mikel Arteta is working with the best Arsenal squad of his tenure, according to technical director Edu.

The Gunners kick off the new Premier League campaign when they travel to Crystal Palace on Friday night, looking to build on their fifth-placed finish from last season.

Having finished eighth in the previous two years, Arteta took Arsenal to the cusp of a Champions League return only to miss out to rivals Tottenham by two points.

The club spent more money than any other in Europe last summer and have broken the £100million mark again this year to bring in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Asked if this was the strongest squad since his own arrival, five months before Arteta was appointed in December 2019, Edu told the PA news agency: “Yes, of course. The intention is to be better every season.

“Your sense in terms of squad balance, in terms of quality of the players, in terms of almost everything.

“So I think so far we were doing quite well and I hope we will finish the transfer season the way we have planned it.

“First of all I always have in front of me (in his office) the squad – because I dream for the squad every day I sit in my chair, I’m seeing there I’m just working myself and how can we improve, how can you be better.”

On the eve of their season-opener at Selhurst Park, a new documentary series ‘All Or Nothing: Arsenal’ launches on Amazon.

It begins with a look back on the first game of the previous campaign, a shock 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Brentford, before losses to Chelsea and Manchester City left them bottom of the table.

Edu, though, feels there will be no repeat this time around: “To be fair, if you remember how we started we had an issue about injuries, Covid stuff, some challenges in that period, which cost us being 100 per cent prepared.

“I’m not saying we are better prepared, I think we are in a different situation right now. I think our pre-season was great.

“The strategy, our pre-season as well it was fantastic to play important games and to travel, it gives us a chance to start well.”

One slight dampener is the absence of England international Emile Smith Rowe, who is missing with a groin issue.

“I’m not fit yet but I’m getting there,” he told PA.

“I should be there soon, It’s frustrating, but these things happen.”

It is understood Smith Rowe is scheduled to begin full training next week, with Leicester the first visitors to the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

