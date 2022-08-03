Mark Bonner hails ‘a brilliant night’ for Cambridge as they stun Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Bonner hails ‘a brilliant night’ for Cambridge as they stun Millwall

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.40am
Mark Bonner was impressed with his battling side (John Walton/PA)
Mark Bonner was impressed with his battling side (John Walton/PA)

Mark Bonner lauded his Cambridge side after they beat 10-man Millwall 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Liam O’Neil scored the winner just before the hour for the Sky Bet League One side, and Bonner said: “It’s a brilliant night for us.

“Without doubt it’s the most physical game we’ve had.

“Many of the games we’ve played so far in pre-season have been quite football games, possession-based games, whereas tonight was a lot more of a physical, direct game for both sides, so that was a real challenge for us.

“We’re delighted with the outcome and I’m also really proud of the lads’ performance because of how hard it has been for them and how short on match minutes they are at the minute.

“Liam took his goal really well off a period of really good play. He’s on the edge of the box and hits it well, so I was really pleased with that finish from him.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett felt his side didn’t perform well enough as they crashed out of the competition.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “I hand it to Cambridge, they worked incredibly hard and I can’t argue that they didn’t deserve the 1-0 win.

“On nights like this you’ve got to show a little bit of Championship athleticism or Championship quality. We didn’t really show either of those attributes really.

“To lose Tom Bradshaw early in the game was a bit of a blow for us, but then we’ve got to settle down and we’ve got to try and play.

“We just forced too many passes long. We had to move the ball side to side and make them work and we didn’t really do that.

“We didn’t show enough quality on the evening, and if you don’t do that at places like this, you’re not going to go and win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]