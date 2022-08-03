Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emile Smith Rowe believes watching England win the Women’s Euro will make their male counterparts hungrier for success at the World Cup in Qatar.

While Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer, the Lionesses went one better at the weekend.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany as England won their maiden major women’s tournament and a first trophy for the national team of any kind since the 1966 World Cup.

Emile Smith-Rowe has three senior England caps. (Nick Potts/PA)

Both of those successes came at Wembley but the Three Lions head to the Middle East in November looking to go one further than last summer.

Arsenal forward Smith Rowe, 22, won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has three senior England caps, scoring his one goal in the record 10-0 rout of San Marino last year.

Asked if watching Sarina Wiegman’s team lift the Women’s Euro could act as inspiration for the upcoming World Cup, he told the PA news agency: “Of course.

“It is a big achievement for them and for the country as well.

“In general it just means so much to play for your country so it will make us more hungry and obviously the men’s team now want to do that as well.”

It appears that it is not only players who have been inspired by England’s achievements this summer.

Demand for tickets to a Lionesses friendly against reigning World Cup holders the United States on October 7 saw the Football Association website crash on Tuesday but, despite that temporary setback, over 65,000 tickets have already been sold.

YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING 🤩 65,000 tickets have already been sold for our October international against the United States! 🙌 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Arsenal have seen a surge in interest for tickets to their Women’s Super League clash with rivals Tottenham, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium on September 25.

Some 13,438 tickets were sold for the corresponding fixture last season as England captain Leah Williamson and her Arsenal team-mates beat Spurs 3-0 in their penultimate WSL fixture of the campaign.

It is understood 12,500 have already been purchased for this season’s meeting with the whole lower tier of the Emirates now open as ticket sales doubled overnight on Sunday following England’s success.