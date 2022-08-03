Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 12.22pm
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in Martin Boyle return (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in Martin Boyle return (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road.

The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million.

Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported Hibs were working on a return for Boyle.

Johnson wants to bolster his attacking options in his new-look squad after losing new signing Aiden McGeady for up to 12 weeks with a medial ligament injury and he confirmed his interest in Boyle to Sky Sports.

He said: “We know all about Boyle, obviously. He’s a good lad, a good player and the club loved him in terms of personality but also in terms of his footballing ability.

“I would like to add another forward player to the group but it’s a complex deal.

“Whether or not it’s possible, I honestly don’t know. If it was possible we’d be very interested.

“I think it’s a ‘maybe’. There would be a will to do it if it was possible.

“But like I say, we’re not in control of it because he’s another club’s player at the moment.

“Although if that was an option that could be explored, we would be very keen to explore it.”

