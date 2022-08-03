Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 12.22pm
Alessia Russo’s match-worn adidas boot will be on display at the Tower of London (Historic Royal Palaces)
Alessia Russo’s match-worn adidas boot will be on display at the Tower of London (Historic Royal Palaces)

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures.

History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Russo had already hit the headlines earlier in the tournament with her stunning back-heeled goal during England’s 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane.

Russo's boot will be in a temporary exhibit in the Martin Tower
Russo’s boots will be in a temporary exhibit in the Martin Tower (Historic Royal Palaces)

It was one of four goals scored by the Manchester United forward during Euro 2022 and she revealed on BBC Breakfast that her boots will now reside in the Tower of London.

“When I got the call that they wanted to do that I was blown away,” Russo said.

“I went yesterday and met them at the Tower of London and I handed over my boots and now they’re in there.

“I don’t quite know why but they’re great and I’m so excited that this is what’s going on for women’s football, it’s such an exciting time.”

The adidas X speedportal boots will be put on temporary display and will sit inside the Martin Tower.

Russo’s backheel was arguably the goal of the tournament, although the 23-year-old said she did not practise the improvised effort.

“(It) was my thought process after I missed the first shot, I thought ‘I need to do something about this, I need to get it back in the net quickly because I’ve just missed a sitter’.

“I just think that was the quickest route for me to get it back into the goal and luckily it hit the back of the net.”

When asked if that type of finish was typical for her, Russo said: “Only on the playground when I was a kid or in training, but never in an actual game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier