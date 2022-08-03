Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.

The defending champion is 122 points ahead of England team-mate Jade O’Dowda after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.

O’Dowda posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.

England’s Jade O’Dowda produced the longest leap in the women’s heptathlon long jump (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.

Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.

The Wolverhampton-born star won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds.