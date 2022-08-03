England captain Sarah Hunter excited about future for women’s rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England captain Sarah Hunter excited about future for women’s rugby

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 2.47pm
England won the 2022 Six Nations title (PA)
England won the 2022 Six Nations title (PA)

England captain Sarah Hunter believes women’s rugby has not even “scratched the surface” in terms of how big a sport it can become.

Hunter’s team are the global pace-setters two months out from an eagerly anticipated World Cup in New Zealand.

They top the world rankings, have won four successive Six Nations titles and are unbeaten for 23 Tests since losing to New Zealand in 2019.

Sarah Hunter
England captain Sarah Hunter in action against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

Such impressive achievements help underpin England’s status as World Cup favourites as they bid to reclaim a trophy they last won eight years ago.

Hunter, a pillar of the women’s game who has won 134 caps during a 15-year international career, has been inspired by England’s stunning success at Women’s Euro 2022.

And her excitement for what the future holds is almost tangible, highlighting the Red Roses’ move to professional contracts in 2019 as a huge moment.

The Rugby Football Union, meanwhile, recently unveiled plans to invest more than £200million over a 10-year period into the domestic Premier 15s competition, with an ultimate aim of making it a fully professional league.

“I certainly think turning professional in 2019 has helped enormously,” Hunter told the PA news agency.

“It allows that freshness. We don’t have to go back to a full-time profession outside of rugby. Our sole focus is on being a rugby player and managing that.

“On your down-time you can switch off, you can recover and get the right nutrition in, which ultimately allows you to perform better when you get on the field, whether for a game or for training.

“It allows you to spend more time doing analysis, more time developing as an individual, whatever it might be.

“Being professional allows you to become a better player and have more time with the team and not fit everything into a weekend after going to work for a week, which is what we used to do.

“That has been such a significant change-up for us, especially since 2019.”

Hunter anticipates a fiercely competitive World Cup, which kicks off in early October with England facing pool games against Fiji, France and South Africa.

“The level has gone up, there is increased competitiveness in the game,” the 36-year-old added.

“And the really exciting thing is that I don’t think it has even scratched the surface. I think we will see in the next couple of years it going on to bigger and better things.

“Ireland have announced contracts, Scotland and Wales too, and that’s just the home nations. New Zealand already have them, the French have a hybrid system.

“Players are starting at a younger age, they are having better coaching in better environments.

“The pathway in place in England and what they are exposed to means that as they are coming through they are so talented they are adding that edge, the drive and standards that the players currently in the game need to raise to.

“It just keeps snowballing, which is what has elevated the standard of the women’s game to the next level.”

World Cup success would see England continue huge momentum for women’s sport generated by the Lionesses.

“It (winning the World Cup) is our target, and we don’t shy away from that,” Hunter said.

“It is the ambition of this squad, but there are a lot of other nations vying for that as well.

“We will put our best foot forward, and on November 12 we will see who ends up lifting the trophy.”

