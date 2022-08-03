Knee injury keeps Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of Everton’s season opener By Press Association August 3 2022, 5.01pm Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea through injury (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea after suffering a “freak” injury in training. Toffees’ boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the 25-year-old will miss Saturday’s clash with the Blues at Goodison Park with a knee problem. Lampard told the club’s official website: “We are assessing Dom’s injury. No timeframe has been confirmed and we are pretty sure what level it is, so we are hopeful it is not long-term. Frank Lampard has confirmed striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss our #PL opener after sustaining a knee injury in training.— Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2022 “We’ll miss him for Chelsea. He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well. It was a freak injury in training, which does happen. “It’s a shame but we have to find the solutions to keep ourselves strong without Dominic before he returns.” Calvert-Lewin, who missed four months of last season with a persistent muscle injury, is being assessed by Everton’s medical staff and undergoing treatment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Everton fan who helped Ukrainian refugees scores penalty in pre-season friendly Ruben Vinagre hails ‘dream come true’ after making Everton loan switch Everton teenager Tyler Onyango joins League One Burton on season-long loan deal Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park