Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby smash radio game show – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.

Football

Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby starred on Radio 1.

Russo then put her boots in the Tower of London.

The Lionesses are only getting started.

"We see this as only the beginning." An open letter from our #Lionesses… pic.twitter.com/Ty9kA7zgGa — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 3, 2022

Becks chilled out.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were getting ready for the new season with Chelsea.

Ready for the year ahead 💫 pic.twitter.com/gCRkloH8KP — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) August 3, 2022

Kevin de Bruyne was in confident mood.

Could have taken this picture halfway the tournament today🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DVYufNORIj — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) August 3, 2022

Bernd Leno looked forward to getting started at Fulham.

Happy and delighted to finally join @FulhamFC.I can‘t wait to join the training today and I’m looking forward to play at Craven Cottage😍💪🏽⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pzBCkrntTd — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) August 3, 2022

Kammy could not believe it.

Can you believe 🤷🏽‍♂️ they stuck me in goal 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/CAvFpBcodD — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 3, 2022

Luis Suarez made his Nacional debut.

Contento por volver a jugar en @Nacional! 🙌🏼 Triste por la derrota pero convencido de que podemos dar vuelta el resultado. Vamos que se puede, todos juntos! 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/2ZU8vs2tS5 — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) August 3, 2022

Cricket

The Hundred was about to start again.

Sailing

Sir Ben Ainslie felt proud.

Incredibly proud of @hannahmills1988 and the @AthenaPathway team. It’s a big statement to push youth/diversity in sport and not a moment too soon #americascup #SailGP https://t.co/bAWeLYxyun — Ben Ainslie (@AinslieBen) August 3, 2022

Gymnastics

A close shave for Simone Biles.

my phone is always on DND when I sleep. But you can set certain contacts to go off if they call 2x in a row. Not sure why I didn’t hear as I’m the LIGHTEST sleeper. But I made it within the time frame haha! 🙌🏾 my parents live 3 mins from me so all good! https://t.co/E1px9vUkHv — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 3, 2022

Boxing

GGG was getting ready.

MMA

Conor McGregor was in the gym.