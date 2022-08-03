I’m a bit lost for words – Gina Kennedy makes history in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I’m a bit lost for words – Gina Kennedy makes history in Birmingham

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.21pm
Georgina Kennedy became the first Englishwoman to win gold in the women’s squash singles (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Georgina Kennedy became the first Englishwoman to win gold in the women’s squash singles (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gina Kennedy admitted she was lost for words after making history to become the first Englishwoman to win gold in the women’s squash singles at the Commonwealth Games.

In her debut Commonwealths, the 25-year-old beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton 3-1 in an entertaining session at the finals on Wednesday.

Kennedy won the first two games before Naughton pulled one back in a tough third match littered with long rallies.

The Canadian put up a good fight in the fourth game, but Kennedy emerged the victor and she was stunned by her win, revealing that she had struggled to sleep the night before.

She said: “I’m a bit lost for words really, yesterday when I won the semi-final I was filled with emotion and at the minute I think I’m just in shock a little bit!

“I wish I could put into words what this means to me but I honestly can’t, it’s a dream and this dream has become reality.

“I’ve been thinking about how it would feel for so long and I’ve been building up for this for two years now and now it’s happened I’m a bit speechless!

“My phone was going off the hook I just couldn’t fall asleep, I woke up so early, just excited, nervous and everything you could imagine.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Gina Kennedy beat Hollie Naughton in the women’s squash singles final 3-1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You know when you watch TV and you see the Olympians and they’re about to start their race – imagine the feeling, that’s how I was last night.”

Kennedy still has a lot of work ahead of her as she resumes her doubles events on Thursday, but also revealed post-match that her dissertation deadline in health psychology is creeping up.

“Yeah I’ve got my dissertation due soon, I did it part-time over two years so I’ve got just my dissertation to do this year in about a couple of weeks,” she added.

“I graduated from Harvard then Covid hit, so I thought I wanted something other than squash to keep me occupied, so that was fine for a year then I was like ‘hang on!’ I’ll be very happy to get that done with!”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Sarah-Jane Perry secured bronze in the women’s singles (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kennedy defeated fellow Englishwoman Sarah-Jane Perry in Tuesday’s semi-final and the latter pulled off an incredible comeback to win 3-2 and seal bronze in the women’s singles.

The Warwickshire-born player was initially two games down to New Zealand’s Joelle King, but managed to win the next two and set up a decider in the final match.

In a thrilling finale both players went toe-to-toe, but Perry edged to victory, winning 14-12, and she believes that performance was one of her best comebacks.

She said: “I just thought keep going, keep focusing on the point in front of you and just keep fighting, I kept telling myself to keep fighting.

“I’ve come back from deficits before and that’s right up there with one of my best comebacks, I’m extremely proud of myself for leaving it all out there today.”

Joel Makin added a silver for Wales in a close encounter with New Zealand’s Paul Coll, who secured gold in the men’s singles.

The score constantly ping-ponged back and forth throughout in a close encounter but Makin admitted the result was “still gutting”.

He said: “There’s tons of positives from this week, that’s massive I can’t not appreciate that, but that’s still gutting.

“I couldn’t have done any more today and that’s something I can take from that, when I play these matches I leave absolutely everything out there, I couldn’t have done anymore out there today.”

Elsewhere England’s James Willstrop missed out on bronze in the men’s singles, losing 3-0 to India’s Saurav Ghosal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier