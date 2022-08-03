Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.43pm Updated: August 3 2022, 10.49pm
England’s Daryll Neita could not beat Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (Martin Rickett/PA)
England's Daryll Neita could not beat Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (Martin Rickett/PA)

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita’s challenge failed to materialise.

The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England’s Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic golds.

“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth title,” she said.

Elaine Thompson-Herah
Elaine Thompson-Herah won gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I started out as a rookie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grateful.”

She was the only one of Jamaica’s star trio to compete with world 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipping the Games following last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah took 100m bronze behind her team-mates in Oregon and was the star name in Birmingham, with England’s Dina Asher-Smith out with a hamstring injury.

It meant Neita, who reached the Olympic final last year, was expected to be Thompson-Herah’s main rival and the British champion smashed her personal best to run 10.90 seconds in the semi-final.

But she could only run 11.07 seconds in the final following an awful start and also finished behind St Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Ferdinand Omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100 metres final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I let myself down. I will go back, watch it with my coach, analyse it, get told off, beat myself up,” said Neita.

“It shows my pick up is phenomenal but I can’t afford to run 10.90 in the semi and then 11.07 in the final. It’s not good enough.

“It’s frustrating because I was capable of winning it and I really let myself down. I’m racing one of the fastest women of all time, the competition was high but I could have done better.

“One thing about me is I’m able to turn every single negative thing into a positive. I’ll use this building up for the next thing.”

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala took the title in 10.02 seconds ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine.

Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon claimed bronze while England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake suffered an apparent hamstring injury and finished last.

Omanyala shook off the disappointment of last month where he suffered visa issues ahead of the World Championships and only arrived in America hours before his 100m heat, before being knocked out in the semi-final.

“I came here with the sole aim of winning the gold and in the final it was a case of controlling the race from the start,” he said.

“Once I got a good start I knew I would win the gold. When I crossed the line I felt like jumping for joy.”

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000m in a Games record of 30 minutes 48.60 seconds, echoing mum Liz who won the race in 1986 and 1990.

Eilish McColgan
Eilish McColgan followed in her mother Liz’s footsteps (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was her first major title as she beat Kenya’s Irene Cheptai following a race-long duel.

She said: “It has been such an up-and-down year. But I knew the fitness was somewhere in me. Having my family here and the crowd here. It was vibrating through my whole body. I just wanted it so bad.

“I knew the Kenyans were super strong and would put in bursts. But you can see in that last 100m I wanted gold. It is an absolute dream. It is so special to have it here in the UK.

“These are my fourth Commonwealths and I have come sixth every time. I was ready to win the medal.”

Earlier in the morning session, Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.

The Wolverhampton-born athlete claimed bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds.

