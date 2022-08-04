Football rumours: Frenkie de Jong would prefer Chelsea over Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Frenkie de Jong would prefer Chelsea over Manchester United

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 7.45am
Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Metro reports Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, would prefer to relocate to West London and join Chelsea rather than sign for Manchester United. Barcelona recently agreed a fee with United for the Dutch midfielder, 25, but the Red Devils have so far been unable to convince him to move to the north west.

The Blues are understood to be willing to offer Leicester defender Wesley Fofana a hefty pay rise. The Mail reports Chelsea want to pay the 21-year-old £200,000 per week to play for them, but the Foxes are not keen to let him go after he signed a new five-year deal in March.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo turned out for his club on Sunday after missing their pre-season tour (Dave Thompson/PA)

Could a return to Europe be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo? The 37-year-old forward could leave Old Trafford for Atletico Madrid or Napoli, according to the Sun which cites AS. United boss Erik ten Hag described Ronaldo’s departure before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano as “unacceptable”.

Bournemouth are said to be close to signing goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona as they look to improve their squad before returning to Premier League action this weekend. The Telegraph says the 33-year-old Brazilian will add much-needed experience and depth at the back, where he will challenge Mark Travers and back-up Will Dennis.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Destiny Udogie: Fabrizio Romano reports Tottenham have begun talks with Udinese about signing the 19-year-old Italian left-back.

Charlie Savage: The Daily Mail writes that a number of Championship and League One clubs are interested in taking Manchester United’s 19-year-old Welsh midfielder on loan.

