Former Paul Gascoigne agent Mel Stein dies aged 77

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 8.15am
Paul Gascoigne’s former agent Mel Stein has died after a short illness.

Stein, born in 1945, was best known for representing Gascoigne and Alan Shearer among many others, but also worked as the National League’s legal advisor.

A statement from the National League read: “It is with great sadness that The National League can announce the passing of Mel Stein after a short illness.

“Mel was an extraordinary professional and served as the League’s legal advisor for many years – he will leave a lasting legacy to the footballing world.

“As well as being instrumental in the League’s commercial activity, he was also attributed as being one of the first specialist sports lawyers. Mel represented a number of global stars including Chris Waddle, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer and many others.

“Mel also co-founded and chaired the Association of Football Agents.

“At this difficult time The National League would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Mel’s family and friends.”

