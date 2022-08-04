I can get better at everything – Erling Haaland keen to reach next level at City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I can get better at everything – Erling Haaland keen to reach next level at City

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 9.11am
Erling Haaland is ready for his first taste of Premier League action (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland is ready for his first taste of Premier League action (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland has revealed he has come to Manchester City to take his game to the next level.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for £51.1million this summer, is already one of the hottest properties in world football but reckons there is more to come at Pep Guardiola’s City.

Ahead of his likely Premier League bow at West Ham this Sunday, the Norway international told Sky Sports: “For me as a striker, it was a bit like how I could deliver on the pitch and it was about my feeling, how I can deliver in the best possible way and developing more because I am still only 22.

“The team here is going to be really good. I can get better at everything.

“In the end it about how your feeling is. It’s like a lot of things, if you want a new job, how you feel and this is how I felt.”

Haaland may find life fairly different from the Bundesliga where there are only ever really two teams challenging for the title.

The Premier League is far more competitive across the division and he is relishing the challenge.

Haaland arrived in England after a £51.1million move from Borussia Dortmund
Haaland arrived in England after a £51.1million move from Borussia Dortmund (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I am looking forward to watching the stadiums and feeling the atmosphere and the rivalry,” he added.

“Us against them, the fans against each other, this is something I like a lot. Also the feeling of the game.

“It is going to be tough for sure and this is the charming thing about the Premier League, it’s a beautiful hard competition and that is why it is the most popular league in the world.”

