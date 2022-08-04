Graham Alexander expresses pride in achievements during 18 months at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Alexander has expressed pride in his achievements at Motherwell during his 18-month spell at Fir Park.

The former Scotland international has released a statement thanking the club for the opportunity to manage Motherwell, seven days after his departure.

Alexander left by mutual consent in the wake of Motherwell’s 3-0 aggregate defeat by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, little over two months after securing a fifth-placed finish in his only full cinch Premiership campaign.

Motherwell had won five out of 23 games in 2022 when Alexander left and skipper Liam Kelly revealed his manager felt he could not continue in the face of “toxicity” from fans.

Supporters had been critical of the manager’s style of play, selections and tactics during a 12-game run without a league win at the start of the year and many called for him to leave in the wake of defeat in the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement released through the League Managers’ Association, Alexander said: “Whilst mine and Chris Lucketti’s time at Motherwell Football Club has come to an end, it is a period that I will always remember fondly and be proud of what we achieved during our time in charge.

“First, I would like to thank the board for giving us the opportunity to lead the club and for their continued support throughout my tenure. The staff behind the scenes have been great, and my support staff have been incredible to work with making it a joy to go into work every day.

“It has been a privilege to coach the players and they deserve so much credit for what we achieved. We have made many friends and that means as much to us as our record of results.

“When we were trusted with leading the club 18 months ago, it was a daunting challenge. Bottom of the league and staring relegation in the face, the task was quite clear. Succeeding in preserving Motherwell’s SPL status, with a few games to spare, was so important to the club both on and off the pitch, as we knew what relegation would mean to the club and its fans.

“Our next challenge was to trim and improve the squad, to create a group of players that could aim for a top half finish. Whilst focussing on those aims, we also reintroduced the U/18’s back into full-time training, allowing us to include several academy players in our senior squad.

“In our only full season, we managed to do all of this and qualify for Europe, after spending 27 weeks of the season in the top six. That achievement is one that everyone at the club can look back on with pride.

“I will always remember what we, as a team, achieved together – qualifying for Europe, earning the third highest points tally behind only Celtic and Rangers, and being the fourth highest scorers across the league. It has been a fantastic 18 months.

“Finally, thank you to the supporters who got behind the team and helped us to reach Europe last season.

“Good luck to everyone and take care.”

Caretaker manager Steven Hammell led Motherwell to a 1-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday and looks set to remain in charge for Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone.