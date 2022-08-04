Dave Richards still on treatment table as Crewe prepare for Harrogate clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Richards still on treatment table as Crewe prepare for Harrogate clash

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 12.03pm
Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards is missing for the Harrogate clash (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards is missing for the Harrogate clash (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Crewe will again be without goalkeeper Dave Richards when they greet Sky Bet League Two opponents Harrogate.

Richards, who suffered a finger injury in training ahead of last Saturday’s opener against Rochdale, was due to undergo surgery this week.

Crewe boss Alex Morris, though, is hopeful of Richards being available again before the end of August.

In Richards’ absence, Arsenal loan signing Arthur Okonkwo excelled as Crewe won 2-1 at Rochdale.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will make a late decision on Alex Pattison’s fitness as Town look to build on an impressive 3-0 victory over Swindon.

Pattison, who opened the scoring for his team last weekend, took a blow to his thigh and was replaced midway through the second half.

Weaver hopes that Pattison can resume training ahead of the Crewe clash, with initial signs being promising.

Although Weaver is again without the likes of Max Wright, Will Smith, Rory McArdle and Josh Falkingham, Pattison was the only player to suffer a knock in the season opener.

