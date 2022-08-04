George Hall and Ryan Stirk available as Birmingham take on Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Hall and Ryan Stirk could make their first appearances of the season as Birmingham prepare to welcome Huddersfield to St Andrews on Friday night.

The young midfield pairing missed the goalless draw with Luton in their season opener but the club have confirmed that they are now both available for selection.

Fellow midfielder Krystian Bielik remains sidelined and is still a couple of weeks away from featuring.

Gary Gardner is also understood to be making progress but Friday’s game could come too soon for the 30-year-old.

David Kasumu will not be available for the Terriers.

The 22-year-old midfielder was introduced in the second half of Huddersfield’s first-day defeat to Burnley last weekend but was forced off minutes later with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of contention this week.

Centre-back Matty Pearson will also remain on the sidelines with a long-term foot injury.

Jordan Rhodes and Tino Anjorin could make their first starts of the campaign.