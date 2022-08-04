Colin Jackson urges kids to ‘have a go’ after Euro 2022 and Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colin Jackson urges kids to ‘have a go’ after Euro 2022 and Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 3.19pm
Former hurdles champion Colin Jackson hopes the next generation will be inspired (John Giles/PA)
Former athletes Colin Jackson and Dani Rowe have said the Commonwealth Games and Lionesses’ Euros victory have made 2022 a “hugely important” year in sport, particularly for inspiring young people.

Ex-Team GB cyclist Rowe and former world champion hurdler Jackson both praised the UK’s top sports stars and hopes children will be encouraged to acquire a “having-a-go attitude”.

Jackson told the PA news agency he wants children to be motivated by athletes’ success.

“Us as top athletes, when we compete we never want people to to marvel and think ‘I can’t do it’,” the 55-year-old told the PA news agency.

Colin Jackson, left, and Dani Rowe, right
“What you want them to do is marvel and say, ‘Oh, I’ll have a go.’

“And that ‘having a go’ attitude I think (children) will take through the whole of their life – they will taste a little bit of success and think, ‘I can do this.’

“And they won’t be afraid to take on challenges, that’s going to be really important for their future.”

Jackson said the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, a venue partially funded by a £7.5million contribution from the National Lottery, is an example of “inspirational” facilities for young people.

“We need facilities like this for the youngsters to come to when they’ve been inspired by those sports stars, to train and feel like they’re part of a journey,” he said.

“And then the magic can really happen.”

Colin Jackson
He also likened winning gold at the Commonwealth Games to sitting an exam.

“You have no idea what the outcome is going to be, but you feel you’ve done all the preparation,” Jackson said.

“And then once the result comes and soon, you’re an A star student. You’ve done the best you possibly can… Those emotions are exactly the same.”

Less than a week on from Euro 2022 victory for England’s Lionesses, former road and track cyclist and Olympic gold medallist Rowe said the win gave her goosebumps.

ASDA Women’s Tour de Yorkshire – Day Two
“I was driving home from eight days of commentary (on the women’s Tour de France) listening to the women’s Euros on the radio, and I had goosebumps,” Rowe, 31, told PA.

“It was just incredible and everyone was talking about it, that is so powerful.

“You see young girls in their football kits now and you didn’t really see that before.

“This year will be hugely important for that change for women’s sport.”

She expressed similar sentiments to Jackson on the visibility of role models and sports facilities for young people.

“Events like this are so important because they’re televised and it means young children, boys and girls, can watch it and actually be inspired,” Rowe said.

“I think it all comes back to that visibility, the role models that work there – that support structure to be able to make a career option, I don’t think has been there until now.”

