Jim Goodwin targets August for Aberdeen to get league season up and running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin targets August for Aberdeen to get league season up and running

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 4.13pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is looking forward to the August fixtures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is looking forward to the August fixtures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jim Goodwin has targeted the month of August for his Aberdeen side to get up and running in the cinch Premiership.

The Dons began their league season with a 2-0 defeat by champions Celtic at Parkhead last Sunday.

Boss Goodwin is now preparing his side to host St Mirren on Saturday before the visit of Motherwell next week which comes before an away game at St Johnstone and a home clash against Livingston.

The former St Mirren manager, who confirmed loan defender Liam Scales will come back into the side after being unable to play against his parent club last week, said: “I tend not to dwell on negative results or negative performances too much.

“I am not going to spend too much time on that Celtic result.

“We have a run of games coming up in the month of August which are, in my opinion, very winnable. I am not saying that disrespecting the opposition.

“I have great faith in this group we have put together but we are well aware of how difficult every game is in this league, there is not a single fixture that I think is a guaranteed three points.

“None of them are going to be easy but every one of them we have to go into on the front foot, try to be positive and try to have that winning mentality going into it.

“That starts this weekend against a very difficult opponent in St Mirren

“We are excited about the first home league game of the season.

“This Saturday is a completely different game to look forward to, there will be a completely different game plan as well.

“I would imagine that St Mirren will come to Pittodrie at the weekend and try to do to us what we tried to do to Celtic.”

Goodwin was reluctant to add to the ongoing speculation around the possibility of Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris joining the Dons.

He said: “I don’t really like talking about things that haven’t happened.

“There is a lot involved in getting transfers over the line.

“I did mention a few weeks ago that Shayden Morris was a player that I did admire, he has got attributes which I think would improve our squad but at the same time he is still very much a Fleetwood player and there is no point discussing it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier