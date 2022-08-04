Neil Harris hoping clearance comes through for Lewis Walker to face Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Harris hoping clearance comes through for Lewis Walker to face Rochdale

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 4.59pm
Gillingham boss Neil Harris is hoping to be able to bolster his attacking options (Will Matthews/PA)
Gillingham boss Neil Harris is hoping to be able to bolster his attacking options (Will Matthews/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will be hoping international clearance comes through for new signing Lewis Walker to make his debut in the Sky Bet League Two match against Rochdale.

The former QPR striker was not eligible for the opening game at Wimbledon as the club awaited paperwork from Italy from Walker’s previous clubs.

Captain Stuart O’Keefe is continuing to be monitored on a knee problem, and Saturday’s match may come too soon.

Veteran midfielder Alex MacDonald is stepping up his own recovery from a serious knee injury, which saw him out of action from October 2021, while goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (dislocated shoulder) is still sidelined.

Rochdale remain without midfielder Jimmy Keohane, who is expected to miss a couple of months having picked up an unspecified injury during pre-season.

Ethan Brierley and Tyrese Sinclair both came off the bench for the closing stages of last weekend’s home defeat by Crewe, so could be in contention.

Teenage defender Ben Nelson made his debut as a substitute following his loan move from Leicester and is another pushing for a start.

Dale striker Tahvon Campbell continues his recovery from a broken foot which saw him miss the end of the last campaign.

