Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 6.23pm
Manuel Benson (left) brings with him experience from the Europa League (Adam Davy/PA)
Manuel Benson (left) brings with him experience from the Europa League (Adam Davy/PA)

Burnley have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Manuel Benson on a four-year deal from Antwerp.

The 25-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee after spending the last seven seasons in the Belgian top flight, having moved from Genk to Antwerp in 2019.

Benson also brings with him Europa League experience as Vincent Kompany’s side look to secure promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

“I’m very excited, it’s a new adventure for me and I have heard a lot of good things about this club,” Benson said on Burnley’s website. “I can’t wait to start now and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates.”

Kompany, who saw his side win their first match of the new campaign, is confident Benson will prove a positive addition to the squad.

“He’s a hard-working player that will help improve our team, as well as improve his own game in English football,” said Kompany, who returned to Belgium at Anderlecht after leaving Manchester City.

“He’s a one-v-one specialist who is a threat in the final third. I have no doubt that he will be giving his all for the club and for his team-mates.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier