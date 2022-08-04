Shrewsbury wait on Aiden O’Brien ahead of Accrington clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury will be hoping Aiden O’Brien is fit enough to start their Sky Bet League One clash against Accrington.

O’Brien was restricted to a substitute appearance in last week’s goalless draw against Morecambe as he nursed a hip issue.

The Shrews will definitely be without winger Elliott Bennett, who continues to recover from a long-term ankle problem.

Bennett was due to have an operation before the start of the season and it is not known how long he will be out.

Accrington manager John Coleman will be without a number of players for the trip.

Joe Pritchard is likely to be involved having recovered from a number of niggling injuries, while Matt Lowe has a swollen nose but should make the clash.

However, Michael Nottingham is around two weeks away and David Morgan is due to return after that.

Rosaire Longelo and Toby Savin are back from suspension, while Ryan Astley played 45 minutes for the Under-23s in midweek and he could return soon.