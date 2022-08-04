Jack Ross: Leading Dundee United to famous victory over AZ was a privilege

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross: Leading Dundee United to famous victory over AZ was a privilege

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 11.45pm
Jack Ross enjoyed Dundee United's victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross enjoyed Dundee United’s victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Ross described it as a privilege to be Dundee United’s manager on the night they produced one of their finest European results in recent decades.

A second-half goal from Glenn Middleton gave the Tayside club a stirring 1-0 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.

It was Ross’s first home game in charge since taking the reins in the summer and he was bowled over by the atmosphere inside a near-full-capacity Tannadice as 10,000 United fans savoured what will go down as a famous result in the club’s modern history.

“It was a privilege to lead the club on a night like tonight from minute one because of the atmosphere inside the stadium and it was a privilege to lead a team that produced that type of performance,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme in terms of progressing to the next round, but there will be generations of Dundee United supporters who have not had a night like that, enjoying beating a top European team at Tannadice. It was a really enjoyable night, one the players should be proud of.

“We were outstanding and we showed a lot of quality. It was just an all-round good night and the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“I have been involved in big games as a manager, but that was incredible.”

Ross admits his team still have plenty work to do to get through to the play-off round, but he is intent on savouring the first-leg victory.

“We are under no illusions about the challenge, but we wanted to give ourselves a platform to go through,” he said.

“I also think about the players having the chance to put themselves into the European history of this club.

“There is a long way to go, but it’s been a while since we have beaten a top European club like that.

“Sometimes we don’t pause enough to enjoy things, but I will pause and so should the players.”

Goal hero Middleton only signed for United last Friday from Rangers after spending recent seasons on loan at Hibernian and St Johnstone, and Ross is hopeful the 22-year-old’s stunning start to his Tannadice career is a sign of things to come.

“Glenn has the ability to produce moments like that and it was a great goal,” he said.

“At this point in his career, he needs a home and I encourage players in his position to be expressive.

“I’m so pleased he’s got his career here off to a start like that as it helps in so many ways.”

