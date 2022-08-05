Vincent Kompany could hand out another debut as Burnley host Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany could hand out another debut as Burnley host Luton

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 9.29am
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (PA)
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (PA)

Manuel Benson could make his Burnley debut against Sky Bet Championship opponents Luton after signing a four-year deal with the Clarets.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has made Benson, a Belgium Under-21 international, the club’s 10th summer signing.

Kompany must now decide whether or not to include the 25-year-old on Saturday as Burnley look to build on their opening 1-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Elsewhere, Jay Rodriguez is not expected to be fit to face the Hatters, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood sidelined.

Luton boss Nathan Jones is set to see his options increased for the trip to Turf Moor.

Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke and Luke Berry were all not involved in last weekend’s 0-0 stalemate against Birmingham.

Two of that trio are now available, although Jones has not identified them publicly as he keeps selection cards close to his chest, with forward Admiral Muskwe also pushing to be involved.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is not yet ready for a competitive return after suffering a knee injury towards the end of last season, but he continues to make good progress.

