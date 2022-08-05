MK Dons waiting on Josh McEachran ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MK Dons waiting on Josh McEachran ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 10.21am
MK Dons could be without midfielder Josh McEachran against Sheffield Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
MK Dons could be without midfielder Josh McEachran against Sheffield Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons will assess midfielder Josh McEachran ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game with Sheffield Wednesday.

McEachran is a doubt after limping off during last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Cambridge.

Summer signing Bradley Johnson came off the bench to replace McEachran at Abbey Stadium and is pushing for a start.

Daniel Harvie (knee), Mo Eisa (ankle) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined for Liam Manning’s side.

Wednesday will have to make at least one change at Stadium MK as striker Lee Gregory is suspended.

Gregory, the Owls’ top scorer last season, was sent off for a second bookable offence during last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, with summer signing Michael Smith a possible replacement.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru suffered a groin issue after scoring twice against Pompey but should be available having trained this week.

Callum Paterson missed the season opener due to a knock and could return.

