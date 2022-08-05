Tommy Rowe may be available for Doncaster against Sutton By Press Association August 5 2022, 11.47am Tommy Rowe could be available for Doncaster (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Doncaster midfielder Tommy Rowe could be fit to face Sutton on Saturday in Sky Bet League Two. Rowe missed last weekend’s goalless draw at Bradford due to a neck spasm but returned to training on Thursday. Ollie Younger is out for the foreseeable after rupturing a hamstring, while Luke Molyneux, Jon Taylor, Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Reo Griffiths remain sidelined. Rovers forward Lee Tomlin is suspended following his red card against the Bantams. Sutton will assess Ben Goodliffe and Will Randall ahead of the game in South Yorkshire. Defender Goodliffe was forced off in the first half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Newport, while midfielder Randall suffered a dead leg. Coby Rowe and Luton loanee Josh Neufville came off the bench to replace the injured pair and could deputise, if required. Midfielder Harry Beautyman and summer signing Kwame Thomas are also pushing for starts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier We’re up and running: Matt Gray happy with Sutton’s draw against Newport Omar Bogle marks debut with goal as Newport share points with Sutton Luke Hendrie to miss Bradford’s opening game with Doncaster through injury Sutton again waiting on fitness of Craig Eastmond ahead of Bradford clash