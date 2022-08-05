Steve Cooper not concerned with Nottingham Forest contract situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper not concerned with Nottingham Forest contract situation

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.09pm
Steve Cooper is not focusing on his contract situation ahead of Forest's return to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper is not focusing on his contract situation ahead of Forest’s return to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is relaxed about his contract situation as he prepares to lead his team back into the big time.

Cooper’s stock has gone through the roof since taking over at the City Ground last September, taking them from the bottom of the Championship to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

He is into the final 12 months of his current deal but insists his mind is not focused on his long-term future ahead of Forest’s season opener at Newcastle.

“I don’t really think about it to be honest, not something that enters my mind,” he said when asked about his contract situation.

“I’m more interested in the team and trying to deliver the right training sessions and I’m just not interested in personal stuff.

“Am I happy? Yeah, double happy. Every day it’s an honour and a privilege to be here. It’s not something I spend too much time thinking about.”

Cooper has had a busy summer preparing for Forest’s return to the big time, bringing in 12 players.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson is one of the headliners and the goalkeeper gave an explosive interview this week about his treatment at Old Trafford.

Cooper did not want to get involved in those politics, but did say he had been impressed by the 25-year-old’s attitude.

“I’m not going to make a comment about loan players’ parent clubs unless it really affects us,” he said. “I can only speak about Dean since he’s come through the door.

“First and foremost it will be about how the season goes for him, how he plays and how we do as a team. So far he’s been brilliant, he’s really embraced the football club.

“When I first met him I was really impressed with how much he knew about the club and how much he wanted to come, so he’s been excellent so far.

“We know we haven’t started yet at the business end but as a first impression goes he’s really embraced how we try and play and how we try and coach and train.

“Obviously always a bit different with the goalkeepers as well because they do their own stuff as well as the team stuff and we’re really, really pleased he’s with us and I know he really wants to be here.

“So far, so good but as I said business starts on Saturday and that’s when we’re all going to get judged.”

Henderson will make his debut at St James’ Park, but Omar Richards (leg) and Ryan Yates (knee) are out.

