Coventry could start Fankaty Dabo against Rotherham

Coventry could unleash Fankaty Dabo ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rotherham.

Dabo came off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland having been nursing a niggle but could start against the Millers.

Callum O’Hare has a hamstring injury and is waiting for the full prognosis while Liam Kelly is kept out by the same problem.

Martyn Waghorn has trained all week after a calf problem.

None of Rotherham’s injury problems have cleared up.

Tom Eaves (calf) and Josh Kayode (hamstring) continue to miss out leaving boss Paul Warne light in attack.

Georgie Kelly is fit after taking a blow to the head in last week’s draw against Swansea.

Scott High and Lee Peltier are pushing to make their debuts.