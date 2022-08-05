Wrestling action interrupted after speaker cover falls from Coventry Arena roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wrestling action interrupted after speaker cover falls from Coventry Arena roof

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 1.11pm Updated: August 5 2022, 7.37pm
Staff carry out safety checks at the Coventry Arena after a speaker cover fell from the roof at Friday morning’s wrestling session, forcing a delay in the action (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Staff carry out safety checks at the Coventry Arena after a speaker cover fell from the roof at Friday morning’s wrestling session, forcing a delay in the action (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Action in the morning session at the wrestling at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was interrupted for almost two hours after a speaker cover fell from the roof at the Coventry Arena.

The incident occurred half an hour into the session which began at 10.30am on Friday morning, a spokesperson for Birmingham 2022 told the PA news agency.

No one was injured by the cover, but play was stopped and spectators were moved out of the viewing area for safety purposes while staff conducted checks on the other speakers fixed into the roof.

Spectators are held outside during a delay to inspect a health and safety issue
Spectators are held outside during a delay to inspect a health and safety issue (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The action ultimately resumed at 1.30pm, with organisers having initially indicated play would restart at 12.45pm, and the delays to the morning session did not have any impact on the evening schedule which started at 5pm.

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said: “During this morning’s wrestling session at Coventry Arena, competition was suspended whilst a safety check was carried out at the venue.

“Spectators were informed of the pause in competition and were not required to leave the arena. The wrestling session has now resumed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

