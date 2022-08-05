Super Sunday in store as women’s sport takes centre stage at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super Sunday in store as women’s sport takes centre stage at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 1.43pm
England will continue their bid to retain netball gold on a weekend where top-level women’s sport will again be in the forefront (Isaac Parkin/PA)
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are gearing up for a super Sunday of women’s sport.

Hot on the heels of England winning football’s European Championship last weekend, organisers hope to provide a further showcase for elite women’s sport on the penultimate day of the Games.

The women’s cricket, netball and hockey finals are among the highlights of the day, and Birmingham 2022 board member Ama Agbeze – who captained England’s netball team to Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast four years ago – is relishing another high watermark for women’s sport.

England's 2018 Commonwealth Games netball gold medallist Ama Agbeze is relishing another big weekend ahead for women's sport
“It’s been a great summer of sport and hopefully it invigorates people to step off their couch and try stuff,” she said.

“The Women’s Euro was an incredible competition and I think the Commonwealth Games is just piggybacking off that success and the atmosphere and just continuing on with it.

“It was great foresight of the organisers of the Games to put women’s Super Sunday on with all those sports, and it was great that the women’s football team won because they have basically played into the whole narrative of increasing the profile of women’s sports. Hopefully it just increases from here.”

Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, also a Birmingham 2022 board member, added: “It was incredible what the Lionesses did.

“For us, especially as a woman myself, I saw it as a showcase of how incredible women athletes can be and then forwarding that on to this Sunday too, it’s inspiring the next generation and showing women and children that you can do anything and achieve anything, we are there to be celebrated.”

England face a difficult task to retain their netball title, and must overcome an Australia side still reeling from a shock defeat to Jamaica in Saturday’s semi-final at the NEC.

Agbeze said that defeat for Australia had “sent ripples through the netball world” and backed England to triumph on Saturday.

“England have got almost 1,000 caps in their team, so in tournaments like this, you need experience,” she said.

“I actually think England have the edge over Australia, not just from that experience, but also Australia got a new coach in 2019, and she basically didn’t see her players for two years because they couldn’t move inter-state (due to the pandemic).”

