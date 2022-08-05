Reading without a host of key players for clash with Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reading without a host of key players for clash with Cardiff

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 2.35pm
Reading’s Lucas Joao, left, will not feature on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Reading will be without a host of key players for their Championship fixture against Cardiff.

Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Scott Dann all missed the Royals’ opening-day defeat at Blackpool through injury and will be absent again on Saturday.

Femi Azeez is sidelined with a hamstring problem, Dejan Tetek remains unavailable, while Liam Moore is not expected to return in the near future following knee surgery.

Mamadou Loum, who has joined Reading on loan from Porto, will not play due to visa complications.

Kion Etete is set to make his debut for Cardiff after joining on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

The 20-year-old, who scored 10 times in 27 appearances for Tottenham’s development side, signed a contract with the Welsh club until the summer of 2025.

Perry Ng is suspended for the trip to Reading after he was sent off in Cardiff’s home win against Norwich last weekend.

Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill (both hamstring) are doubtful.

