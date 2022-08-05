Newport defender James Clarke to miss visit of former club Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newport defender James Clarke to miss visit of former club Walsall

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 2.43pm
James Clarke is unavailable for Newport (David Davies/PA)
James Clarke is unavailable for Newport (David Davies/PA)

Newport will be without defender James Clarke as they prepare to face Walsall on Saturday.

The 32-year-old centre-back missed the Exiles’ opening day draw at Sutton with a hip injury and will also be unavailable to face his former club.

Saturday’s fixture may come too soon for fellow centre-back Priestley Farquharson, who is building up his fitness after a knee operation cut short his 2021-22 season.

Cardiff loanee Chanka Zimba could be handed his first start of the season.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn will return to Newport for the first time since leaving the club in October.

Flynn spent four-and-a-half years at Rodney Parade and took County to two play-off finals during his time there but will be stood in the opposite dugout as he aims to make it two wins from two to start the season with Walsall.

Striker Danny Johnson is likely to be handed another start after his opening day hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Hartlepool last weekend.

New signing Tom Knowles became the Saddlers’ 16th signing of the summer on Thursday and the attacker could make his debut on Saturday afternoon.

