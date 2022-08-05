Mandela Egbo ruled out as Charlton prepare for date with Derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton will be without Mandela Egbo and Chuks Aneke for the visit of Derby in Sky Bet League One.

Egbo is out with a knee problem and Aneke has a calf injury.

Otherwise manager Ben Garner has no new injury concerns to contend with.

Charlton will be looking for their first victory of the season in their first home game, having drawn the opener 2-2 at Accrington.

Derby could hand a debut to Lewis Dobbin for the trip to the Valley.

The teenage forward is eligible after joining on a season-long loan from Everton on Wednesday.

However, the Rams will be without James Chester as he deals with an Achilles problem.

David McGoldrick will be assessed ahead of the game, after the new signing missed the season opener last weekend.