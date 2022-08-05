Birmingham 2022 board member Ama Agbeze feels the city is ready to host Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham 2022 board member Ama Agbeze feels the city is ready to host Olympics

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 3.13pm
Crowds have flocked to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crowds have flocked to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Birmingham 2022 board member Ama Agbeze is proud of how her city has “totally embraced” the Commonwealth Games, and now believes it is ready to stage an Olympics in the future.

Over 1.4 million tickets have been sold, comfortably breaking the UK Games attendance record set at Glasgow in 2014, while the 160,000 tickets sold for the women’s T20 cricket represents a world record for a women’s cricket competition.

It has been striking how even the competitions outside of the sports mainstream – such as lawn bowls and 3×3 basketball – have been played in front of packed crowds at the venues in Birmingham and across the West Midlands.

Councillor Ian Ward, the Leader of Birmingham City Council, did not rule out an Olympics bid when asked about it on the eve of these Games, while Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said the idea of staging an Olympic Games away from London in 2036 or 2040 is an “attractive” one.

Agbeze, who is from Selly Oak and who captained England’s netball team to gold at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, was asked whether she thought an Olympics bid was too ambitious.

“It’s not ambitious – Birmingham is ready now. If the UK did back another bid, I think we’ve shown that Birmingham can host major events,” she said.

“We’ll all take learnings from these Games and move forward. I think we’re ready, so if anyone is listening, Boris (Johnson) or whoever his successor is, I think we should bid for that and Birmingham is ready.

“The crowds have been incredible. It’s been the first multi-sport event (since the Covid pandemic began) where there have been crowds. The British public have just embraced it totally. It’s been great for the athletes, they have thrived off the atmosphere.

Australian fans soak up the atmosphere at the beach volleyball event at Smithfield
Australian fans soak up the atmosphere at the beach volleyball event at Smithfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It just shows that people are craving the opportunity to get out and enjoy sport.”

The Paterson family are spending a week at the Games having travelled down from Edinburgh last Sunday.

Seven-year-old Rory Paterson said he and his family had already seen rugby sevens, 3×3 basketball, table tennis and beach volleyball, and they were back at the beach volleyball on Friday afternoon.

His brother Ben, 12, said: “We love sport as a family. I compete in athletics and we just love it, it’s really entertaining and we really enjoy it.”

His mum Maryanne said the organisation had been really smooth in their experience, and her husband Andrew told PA: “There are loads of volunteers, the children have had thousands of high-fives, they’ve been loving it.”

For the Jagdev family from Wolverhampton – dad Avtar, mum Sukhy and their children Ekam and Pareesa, the beach volleyball will be their one taste of the Games.

Avtar said: “I thought it would be good to get to one event, it’s something special for the area.”

The event is happening against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, but Avtar said that had not deterred them from trying to get tickets.

“We’d like to get to more events as a family. This is something that maybe only happens once in a lifetime,” he added.

