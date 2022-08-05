It’s just not cricket – Sarah Glenn says silver or bronze would be ‘a bit weird’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s just not cricket – Sarah Glenn says silver or bronze would be ‘a bit weird’

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 3.35pm
Sarah Glenn has bowled her four-over allocation in each of England’s three group stage wins (Nigel French/PA)
Sarah Glenn admitted she would have conflicting feelings if England walked away from the Commonwealth Games with a bronze or silver medal.

After topping their group with a 100 per cent winning record, England need only beat semi-final opponents India to guarantee silver and go into the gold-medal match against Australia or New Zealand.

Defeat against India would come with the consolation of vying for bronze against the losers of the other semi, but cricketers are generally unaccustomed to celebrating just a place on the podium.

England are one win away from guaranteeing themselves a Commonwealth Games medal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
While the significance of doing so at Birmingham 2022 would not be lost on Glenn or England, with the sport back in the Games after a 24-year absence, they will be going all out to be crowned winners.

“It would feel a bit weird getting silver or bronze but if that actually happened, with it being a home Commonwealth Games, it would still feel very special,” Glenn told the PA news agency.

“We would be gutted but I think at the end of us probably having a little cry if we lost, we’d actually be really proud of where we’ve got to as a team.

“In cricket there’s still some recognition if you came second or whatever but we really, really want the gold because it would mean so much more.

“I think we just want to play our cricket in such a positive light, if we’ve done all we can then there’s nothing else we can do. But fingers crossed it’s good enough for a gold medal.”

England have rarely been stretched so far and finished top of their group with a seven-wicket trouncing of New Zealand, chasing down a meagre 72 in 11.4 overs, but Glenn thinks India represent a big threat.

“I’ve got a feeling it will go down to the wire a little bit which is what all semi-finals are about,” said the 22-year-old, who has bowled her four-over allocation in all three of England’s group games.

Had the leg-spinner taken a different career path, she might have found herself a couple of miles down the road from Edgbaston at the University of Birmingham, where England’s hockey side are in action.

Once a budding player at junior international level, Glenn instead favoured cricket but she retains her fondness for hockey, which she hopes to pursue in the years to come.

“I don’t play it any more but I’m definitely looking to take it up after cricket,” added Glenn. “I still have lifelong friends from hockey and some of the England hockey girls who are playing in the Commonwealths now, I grew up playing with.

“I caught up with them at the opening ceremony which was really nice. Bit of a small world.”

