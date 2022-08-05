Oli Shaw keen for Kilmarnock to capitalise on Rangers’ defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oli Shaw keen for Kilmarnock to capitalise on Rangers’ defeat

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 4.21pm
Oli Shaw in action at Ibrox for Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)
Oli Shaw in action at Ibrox for Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw hopes to capitalise on any restlessness among the Rangers fans when he travels to Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers go into the game on the back of a 2-0 Champions League qualifying defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise.

They were also behind for most of their opening cinch Premiership encounter at Livingston before securing a 2-1 win and Shaw is targeting an upset in Govan.

“It will be a tough test but it’s one you want to look forward to and relish,” the former Hibernian and Ross County striker said.

“Obviously we have a few new boys in the squad so they will be looking forward to that.

“Being there before, I know what to expect. But we go there full of confidence after last weekend’s performance.

“I don’t know if there’s ever a good time to play them. Obviously it’s their first home game so the fans will be right behind them.

“Coming off a defeat in Europe the other day they will want a reaction to that, so we know that.

“But it’s one of those that if we start early, we can catch them cold and the fans may turn a wee bit. So we will see what happens.”

Shaw was part of the Hibs squad that won twice at Ibrox in the 2017-18 season, coming off the bench in a 2-1 victory.

“It’s always going to be tough but I know the feeling of winning there and hopefully we can do that at the weekend,” he said.

“That belief is key and after the weekend’s performance I think we have that.”

Shaw is set to line up alongside former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, who has shrugged off the back injury that forced him out of the bulk of the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

It is a partnership that yielded eight goals from nine starts last season and Shaw believes it can go from strength to strength.

“We had that at the back end of last year and we have been working on a lot of things in training together,” he said.

“I think we work well together and have a good balance of what we bring to the team. It’s been working well and hopefully long may it continue.”

