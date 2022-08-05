Motherwell waiting on Paul McGinn ahead of St Johnstone game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell will assess Paul McGinn’s fitness ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone after the defender went off with a facial injury against St Mirren.

Callum Slattery completes a two-match suspension while Ricki Lamie starts one.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a long-term issue.

St Johnstone will have Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford back in their squad after injury.

Murray Davidson is suspended following his opening-day red card against Hibernian.

David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) remain out.