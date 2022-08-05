Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for Man Utd as Brighton visit Old Trafford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has only played 45 minutes of the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign and manager Erik ten Hag said “we will see Sunday” when asked if he could feature.

Anthony Martial is absent with a hamstring issue and Luke Shaw trained this week after missing last week’s friendly against Atletico Madrid through illness. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen could make their debuts.

Levi Colwill could make his Brighton debut at Old Trafford.

The England Under-21 defender arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Friday as Marc Cucurella completed a move in the opposite direction.

Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav are also pushing for Albion debuts, while long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) is the only player unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Laird, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Bailly, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Chong, Garnacho, Diallo, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, March, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Alzate, Caicedo, Mwepu, Lallana, Sarmiento, Gross, Mitoma, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Undav, Enciso.