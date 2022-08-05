Liam Scales back in contention as Aberdeen prepare for Buddies clash By Press Association August 5 2022, 5.35pm Liam Scales is back in contention (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Liam Scales will come back into the Aberdeen side for the cinch Premiership tie against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday. The on-loan defender was unable to play against parent club Celtic in last week’s league opener at Parkhead. Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and left-back Jack MacKenzie (thigh) remain out. St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara will miss the trip to Pittodrie due to concussion protocols. The Saints midfielder took a head knock against Motherwell last week. Attacker Greg Kiltie returns from a suspension, Scott Tanser is touch and go with a knock and will be assessed as will fellow defender Marcus Fraser who had the flu. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jim Goodwin targets August for Aberdeen to get league season up and running Jack Ross gives Aberdeen talk short shrift as Dundee United boss outlines what Jamie McGrath will bring to Tannadice Jota helps get Celtic off to winning start with routine victory over Aberdeen Kevin van Veen penalty earns Motherwell narrow win over St Mirren