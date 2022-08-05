Premier League back and celebrations for Fred Sirieix – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association August 5 2022, 6.29pm The return of the Premier League had people talking (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5. Football The Premier League was back. It's good to be back.— Premier League (@premierleague) August 5, 2022 M A T C H D A YThe @premierleague is back 😍#CPFC | #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/DHqfCGkKmG— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 5, 2022 The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/oHrBDmNk5I— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 5, 2022 Premier League 2022/23 is here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AcrUqnmE7O— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 5, 2022 Premier league is back 🙌🏿— ksi (@KSI) August 5, 2022 Not exactly a shock result for Alessia Russo! What a moment 🫠Congrats on winning the #WEURO2022 goal of the tournament, @alessiarusso7! 👏 pic.twitter.com/76JZZJocBJ— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 5, 2022 Fellow Euro winner Jill Scott was back behind the counter. Back to reality and I love it! Shift done at Boxx2boxx coffee shop ☕️ Thanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated! pic.twitter.com/0wRquppvHg— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) August 5, 2022 Chelsea mocked Brighton’s previous statement after signing Marc Cucurella. CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022 A message from Marc! 👋 #CucurellaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/Gm2l7WF5Q7— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022 Levi Colwill went on loan to Brighton. Delighted to join @OfficialBHAFC Time to get to work💙 #LC6 pic.twitter.com/DlIXhuhBcU— Levi Colwill (@levi_colwill) August 5, 2022 His new team-mate had a fresh look. More BIG news… 👀 Neal's gone pink! 💞 pic.twitter.com/HpMpIR7IPk— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 5, 2022 And he wasn’t the only one. The Buffalo 😄 pic.twitter.com/cPH0IFiOXx— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 5, 2022 Jack Grealish celebrated his City anniversary. One year today I signed for @ManCity Thank you for everything City 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/AVrasdQ7B4— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 5, 2022 Lucas Radebe made a discovery. Guess the year one of me 1st @LUFC premier league jersey #MOT just found it in one of me bags. Thot it was lost. Come on Leeds. pic.twitter.com/8INAFlS6ww— Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) August 5, 2022 Cricket Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening’s work. Great fun last night. What a game to play in 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mOhrPzyULO— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) August 5, 2022 Commonwealth Games Fred was a proud man. Gold! 🥇 #commonwealthgames2022 #diving #10m #platform Well done mon 🦆❤️ #goAndrea pic.twitter.com/SCwOkX69rL— Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 4, 2022 Thank you so much for all the messages congratulating Andrea. It’s really nice. Really warming. Thanks. I just want to apologise as I can’t respond to all. It’s very kind x— Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 4, 2022 That last dive! To pull it off like that! Wow!!!! What a performance! 👊🏻— Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 4, 2022 There were more great dives on show… in the badminton! We're tired just watching this watching this rally 🙌#BringItHome | #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/SKtOHWBxZv— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 5, 2022 Boxing AJ was in the mood for fighting. Woke up, chose violence 🫵🏾 pic.twitter.com/Cgr40rKTzn— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 5, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor wished his mate well. I’ll be back! For the sake of humankind! I must return! 🦸♂️ Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board. Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7z2Fppn9K— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale Haaland to bounce back and all eyes on Ronaldo – Premier League talking points Lyanco leaks Saints kit and KJT celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby smash radio game show – Wednesday’s sporting social