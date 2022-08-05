Premier League back and celebrations for Fred Sirieix – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.

Football

The Premier League was back.

It's good to be back. — Premier League (@premierleague) August 5, 2022

Premier League 2022/23 is here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AcrUqnmE7O — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 5, 2022

Premier league is back 🙌🏿 — ksi (@KSI) August 5, 2022

Not exactly a shock result for Alessia Russo!

What a moment 🫠 Congrats on winning the #WEURO2022 goal of the tournament, @alessiarusso7! 👏 pic.twitter.com/76JZZJocBJ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 5, 2022

Fellow Euro winner Jill Scott was back behind the counter.

Back to reality and I love it! Shift done at Boxx2boxx coffee shop ☕️ Thanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated! pic.twitter.com/0wRquppvHg — Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) August 5, 2022

Chelsea mocked Brighton’s previous statement after signing Marc Cucurella.

CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022

Levi Colwill went on loan to Brighton.

His new team-mate had a fresh look.

More BIG news… 👀 Neal's gone pink! 💞 pic.twitter.com/HpMpIR7IPk — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 5, 2022

And he wasn’t the only one.

The Buffalo 😄 pic.twitter.com/cPH0IFiOXx — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 5, 2022

Jack Grealish celebrated his City anniversary.

One year today I signed for @ManCity Thank you for everything City 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/AVrasdQ7B4 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 5, 2022

Lucas Radebe made a discovery.

Guess the year one of me 1st @LUFC premier league jersey #MOT just found it in one of me bags. Thot it was lost. Come on Leeds. pic.twitter.com/8INAFlS6ww — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) August 5, 2022

Cricket

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening’s work.

Great fun last night. What a game to play in 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mOhrPzyULO — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) August 5, 2022

Commonwealth Games

Fred was a proud man.

Thank you so much for all the messages congratulating Andrea. It’s really nice. Really warming. Thanks. I just want to apologise as I can’t respond to all. It’s very kind x — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 4, 2022

That last dive! To pull it off like that! Wow!!!! What a performance! 👊🏻 — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 4, 2022

There were more great dives on show… in the badminton!

Boxing

AJ was in the mood for fighting.

Woke up, chose violence 🫵🏾 pic.twitter.com/Cgr40rKTzn — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 5, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor wished his mate well.

I’ll be back! For the sake of humankind! I must return! 🦸‍♂️ Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board. Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7z2Fppn9K — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022